Harry LinkBorn 25 January 1896. Died 5 July 1956
Harry Link
1896-01-25
Harry Link Biography (Wikipedia)
Harry Link (born John Harry Linkey, January 25, 1896, Philadelphia – July 5, 1956, New York City) was an American vaudeville actor and songwriter. He wrote and co-wrote several well-known jazz standards.
Harry Link Tracks
These foolish things
Artie Shaw and His Orchestra
Harry Link Links
