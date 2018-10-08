Antonio de Salazar (or Zalazar) (c.1650–1715) was a Novohispanic composer.

Salazar was born in Puebla de los Angeles, current Mexico. In 1698 he turned into the master of the chapel of Puebla Puebla Cathedral, then later held his final position at Mexico City Cathedral. It is unknown if he had any direct connection to Oaxaca Cathedral though some of his compositions are found in manuscript there. He died in Mexico City, Viceroyalty of New Spain, current Mexico.

In his sacred Latin works Salazar was noted for a strict contrapuntal style harking back to Palestrina. The musicologist Bruno Turner considers that Salazar "represents the last of the truly conservative Hispanic composers before the all-conquering Italian style took Spain and its Empire by storm".

Salazar also composed lighter pieces including Christmas villancicos, including several in the negrillo genre imitating the dialects and dances of African slaves.