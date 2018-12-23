Reid Shelton (October 7, 1924 – June 8, 1997) was a Broadway and television actor.

Shelton was born in Salem, Oregon and graduated from the University of Michigan

He appeared in over 31 TV shows from 1974 to 1990; and nine Broadway shows from 1952 to 1983.

Starting with Wish You Were Here in 1952, he performed several roles in My Fair Lady for six years from 1956 to 1962 including Freddy in the first national tour. He was Mr. Snow in the 1966 Lincoln Center revival of Carousel produced by Richard Rodgers.[citation needed] His Broadway work culminated in originating the role of Oliver Warbucks in Annie, which he played for six years from 1977 to 1983. Shelton had a lead role in the Home Box Office comedy series 1st & 10, as well as a cameo role in Cheers as a small-time con man. His most famous TV role was Mr. Allen who ran the museum where Blanche Devereaux worked in The Golden Girls.

Mr. Shelton was married in 1960 to actress Mari McMinn (who also appeared in the original cast of Annie). The marriage ended in divorce four years later.