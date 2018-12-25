Arthur FiedlerBorn 17 December 1894. Died 10 July 1979
Arthur Fiedler
1894-12-17
Arthur Fiedler Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Fiedler (December 17, 1894 – July 10, 1979) was a long-time conductor of the Boston Pops Orchestra, a symphony orchestra that specializes in popular and light classical music. With a combination of musicianship and showmanship, he made the Boston Pops one of the best-known orchestras in the United States. Fiedler was sometimes criticized for over-popularizing music, particularly when adapting popular songs or edited portions of the classical repertoire, but he kept performances informal and sometimes self-mocking to attract a bigger audience.
Arthur Fiedler Tracks
Sleigh Ride
Leroy Anderson
Sleigh Ride
Sleigh Ride
Last played on
Variations on 'I got rhythm' for piano and orchestra
George Gershwin
Variations on 'I got rhythm' for piano and orchestra
Variations on 'I got rhythm' for piano and orchestra
Last played on
Sleigh Ride
Arthur Fiedler
Sleigh Ride
Sleigh Ride
Last played on
Bugler's Holiday
Leroy Anderson
Bugler's Holiday
Bugler's Holiday
Last played on
Mazurka (Gaîté parisienne)
Jacques Offenbach
Mazurka (Gaîté parisienne)
Mazurka (Gaîté parisienne)
Last played on
English Folk Song Suite. III. Folk Songs from Somerset
Ralph Vaughan Williams
English Folk Song Suite. III. Folk Songs from Somerset
English Folk Song Suite. III. Folk Songs from Somerset
Last played on
Overture - Zampa
Ferdinand Hérold
Overture - Zampa
Overture - Zampa
Last played on
Gayane: Lezghinka
Aram Khachaturian
Gayane: Lezghinka
Gayane: Lezghinka
Last played on
Slaughter On Tenth Avenue
Richard Rodgers
Slaughter On Tenth Avenue
Slaughter On Tenth Avenue
Last played on
Carnival of the Animals: Aquarium
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Carnival of the Animals: Aquarium
Carnival of the Animals: Aquarium
Last played on
1812 Overture: conclusion
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
1812 Overture: conclusion
1812 Overture: conclusion
Last played on
Prince Igor (Overture)
Alexander Borodin
Prince Igor (Overture)
Prince Igor (Overture)
Last played on
Funeral March of a Marionette
Arthur Fiedler
Funeral March of a Marionette
Funeral March of a Marionette
Last played on
1812 Overture, Op 49
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
1812 Overture, Op 49
1812 Overture, Op 49
Last played on
On Your Toes (1937) - Slaughter On Tenth Avenue
Richard Rodgers
On Your Toes (1937) - Slaughter On Tenth Avenue
On Your Toes (1937) - Slaughter On Tenth Avenue
Last played on
Sleigh Ride
Leroy Anderson
Sleigh Ride
Sleigh Ride
Last played on
American Salute (When Johnny Comes Marching Home)
Arthur Fiedler
American Salute (When Johnny Comes Marching Home)
American Salute (When Johnny Comes Marching Home)
Composer
Last played on
St Louis Blues March
William Christopher Handy
St Louis Blues March
St Louis Blues March
Last played on
Kid Stuff (Medley)
Arthur Fiedler
Kid Stuff (Medley)
Kid Stuff (Medley)
Last played on
Hoe Down from Rodeo
Boston Pops Orchestra
Hoe Down from Rodeo
Hoe Down from Rodeo
Last played on
Egyptian March from Aida
Giuseppe Verdi
Egyptian March from Aida
Egyptian March from Aida
Last played on
Marche slave, Op 31
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Marche slave, Op 31
Marche slave, Op 31
Last played on
Barcarolle (Gaîté parisienne)
Jacques Offenbach
Barcarolle (Gaîté parisienne)
Barcarolle (Gaîté parisienne)
Last played on
Fantasy Polonaise on Original Themes
Ignacy Jan Paderewski
Fantasy Polonaise on Original Themes
Fantasy Polonaise on Original Themes
Orchestra
Last played on
It came upon a midnight clear; Wassail Song
Leroy Anderson
It came upon a midnight clear; Wassail Song
It came upon a midnight clear; Wassail Song
Orchestra
Last played on
Slaughter on Tenth Avenue (On Your Toes)
Richard Rodgers
Slaughter on Tenth Avenue (On Your Toes)
Slaughter on Tenth Avenue (On Your Toes)
Last played on
Rhapsody in Blue
George Gershwin
Rhapsody in Blue
Rhapsody in Blue
Last played on
March (English Folk Song Suite for military band)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
March (English Folk Song Suite for military band)
March (English Folk Song Suite for military band)
Last played on
Hungarian rhapsody no. 2, orch. Schreker [from S.244 for piano]
Arthur Fiedler
Hungarian rhapsody no. 2, orch. Schreker [from S.244 for piano]
Hungarian rhapsody no. 2, orch. Schreker [from S.244 for piano]
Last played on
Grand March (Aida)
Giuseppe Verdi
Grand March (Aida)
Grand March (Aida)
Last played on
Back to artist