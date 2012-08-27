Steve JamesBlues musician. Born 15 July 1950
Steve James
1950-07-15
Steve James Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve James (born July 15, 1950, Manhattan, New York City, United States) is an American folk blues musician. A multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter, James operates in the fields of acoustic and folk blues. Without the benefit of promotion from a major record label, James has secured his fan base from consistent touring.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
