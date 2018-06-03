Glenn BrancaBorn 6 October 1948. Died 13 May 2018
Glenn Branca
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqhct.jpg
1948-10-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c0735b8-6444-47a3-a244-522fa7925834
Glenn Branca Biography (Wikipedia)
Glenn Branca (October 6, 1948 – May 13, 2018) was an American avant-garde composer and guitarist known for his use of volume, alternative guitar tunings, repetition, droning, and the harmonic series. Branca received a 2009 Foundation for Contemporary Arts Grants to Artists Award.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Glenn Branca Tracks
Sort by
Third Movement
Glenn Branca
Third Movement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhct.jpglink
Third Movement
Second Movement
Glenn Branca
Second Movement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhct.jpglink
Second Movement
Fourth Movement
Glenn Branca
Fourth Movement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhct.jpglink
Fourth Movement
Lesson No.1 For Electric Guitar
Glenn Branca
Lesson No.1 For Electric Guitar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhct.jpglink
Lesson No.1 For Electric Guitar
Last played on
Dissonance
Glenn Branca
Dissonance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhct.jpglink
Dissonance
Last played on
Symphony No.3 (Gloria), Third Movement
Glenn Branca
Symphony No.3 (Gloria), Third Movement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhct.jpglink
Symphony No.3 (Gloria), Third Movement
Last played on
Augustus
Glenn Branca
Augustus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhct.jpglink
Augustus
Last played on
First Movement (The Temple Of Venus, Part 1)
Glenn Branca
First Movement (The Temple Of Venus, Part 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhct.jpglink
Sym. No. 1, Movement 4
Glenn Branca
Sym. No. 1, Movement 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhct.jpglink
Sym. No. 1, Movement 4
Last played on
Faspeedelaybop
Glenn Branca
Faspeedelaybop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhct.jpglink
Faspeedelaybop
Last played on
First Movement (Excerpt)
Glenn Branca
First Movement (Excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhct.jpglink
First Movement (Excerpt)
Last played on
Thought
Glenn Branca
Thought
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhct.jpglink
Thought
Last played on
Lesson No1
Glenn Branca
Lesson No1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhct.jpglink
Lesson No1
Last played on
Symphony No 10 in E minor, Op 93
Glenn Branca
Symphony No 10 in E minor, Op 93
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhct.jpglink
Symphony No 10 in E minor, Op 93
Last played on
Carbon Monoxide
Glenn Branca
Carbon Monoxide
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhct.jpglink
Carbon Monoxide
Last played on
Playlists featuring Glenn Branca
Glenn Branca Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist