Leighton Paul Walsh, better known by his stage name Walshy Fire, (born November 25, 1982) is a Jamaican American DJ, MC and record producer who is better known as part of the dancehall reggae-influenced group Major Lazer alongside fellow DJs Jillionaire and Diplo. Walshy Fire toured with the Black Chiney sound system beginning in 2004. Black Chiney is cited as a significant influence on the evolution of Major Lazer with its mash ups that blend hip hop or R&B rhythms with reggae & R&B artist vocal tracks and its representation of the Jamaican sound system. The subsequent mix tapes that the Black Chiney collective of DJ's, engineers and MC's would develop were the training ground for Walshy to become a remix producer.