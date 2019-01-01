Y Ficar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03kr7g4.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c0579d2-0fb1-421a-8a43-114ff8dbbe96
Y Ficar Tracks
Sort by
W Cyrnol
Y Ficar
W Cyrnol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kr7h7.jpglink
W Cyrnol
Last played on
Seibiria Serenêd
Y Ficar
Seibiria Serenêd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kr7h7.jpglink
Seibiria Serenêd
Last played on
Y Ficar Tŵ Tôn
Y Ficar
Y Ficar Tŵ Tôn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kr7h7.jpglink
Y Ficar Tŵ Tôn
Last played on
Cei Felinheli
Y Ficar
Cei Felinheli
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kr7h7.jpglink
Cei Felinheli
Last played on
Rhywbeth I'w Ddweud
Y Ficar
Rhywbeth I'w Ddweud
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kr7h7.jpglink
Rhywbeth I'w Ddweud
Clint (Yr Iaith ar y Paith)
Y Ficar
Clint (Yr Iaith ar y Paith)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kr7h7.jpglink
Clint (Yr Iaith ar y Paith)
Seibiria Serened
Y Ficar
Seibiria Serened
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kr7h7.jpglink
Seibiria Serened
Diwrnod Marchnad
Y Ficar
Diwrnod Marchnad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kr7h7.jpglink
Diwrnod Marchnad
Last played on
Y Ficar Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist