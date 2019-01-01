Shannon BarnettBorn 1982
Shannon Barnett
1982
Shannon Barnett Biography (Wikipedia)
Shannon Barnett (born 1982) is an Australian trombonist and composer who was named Young Australian Jazz Artist of the Year at the 2007 Australian Jazz Bell Awards.
