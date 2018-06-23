Cristian VogelBorn 1972
Cristian Vogel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c021e08-e3f3-47e6-bede-8f308c94ae74
Cristian Vogel Biography (Wikipedia)
Cristian Vogel (born 1972) is an experimental electronic musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cristian Vogel Tracks
Sort by
Whipaspank (Tube Jerk)
Cristian Vogel
Whipaspank (Tube Jerk)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whipaspank (Tube Jerk)
Last played on
Lucky Connor
Cristian Vogel
Lucky Connor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lucky Connor
Last played on
Consumes Trousers (Radio 1 Session, 1 Sept 1995)
Cristian Vogel
Consumes Trousers (Radio 1 Session, 1 Sept 1995)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Vist (Radio 1 Session, 1 Sept 1995)
Cristian Vogel
The Vist (Radio 1 Session, 1 Sept 1995)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Merman's Dream
Cristian Vogel
The Merman's Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Merman's Dream
Last played on
Vessels
Cristian Vogel
Vessels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vessels
Last played on
In
Cristian Vogel
In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In
Last played on
Graniak Burn
Cristian Vogel
Graniak Burn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Graniak Burn
Last played on
No One Knows No One Goes
Cristian Vogel
No One Knows No One Goes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No One Knows No One Goes
Last played on
Cristian Vogel Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist