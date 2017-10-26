Jem FinerBorn 20 July 1955
Jem Finer Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeremy Max "Jem" Finer (born 20 July 1955) is an English musician, artist and composer. He was one of the founding members of The Pogues.
Jem Finer Tracks
John Barley Corn
Jem Finer
John Barley Corn
John Barley Corn
Fairytale of New York
ARCO Quartet
Fairytale of New York
Fairytale of New York
Dingle Regatta
Jem Finer
Dingle Regatta
Dingle Regatta
