Tony ByrneIrish guitarist
Tony Byrne
Mouth Music and Tunes Set
Trad.
Bothan A Bh'aig Fionnghuala / The Appropriate Dipstick / Meal Do Bhrogan/Hogties (feat. Julie Fowlis, Éamon Doorley, Tony Byrne, Phil Cunningham & Duncan Chisholm)
Nicola Benedetti
Hurricane Set
James Scott Skinner
Rugadh mi 'teis Meadhan na Mara / Me zo Ganet é Kreiz er Mor (I was Born in the Midst of the Sea)
Julie Fowlis
The Hurricane (Spey in Spate & The Hurricane)
Nicola Benedetti
A Ghaoil leig Dhachaigh gum Mhàthair mi
Traditional Scottish, Julie Fowlis, Éamon Doorley, Duncan Chisholm, Tony Byrne, Donald Shaw, Tom Doorley, Ewen Vernal, Iain Sandilands & Michael McGoldrick
