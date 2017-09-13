NatureQB rapper Jermaine Baxter. Born 5 December 1972
Jermain Baxter (born December 5, 1972), better known as Nature, is an American rapper, best known for his association with fellow Queensbridge-born rapper Nas and having replaced Cormega in the original QB group the Firm.
Right Now (Mistajam Dub) (feat. Crissy Criss)
Right Now (Target Dubplate) (feat. Nature)
Original Herbsman
Love You
World Peace
No Guns Around
