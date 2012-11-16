Get Well Soon
Get Well Soon
Get Well Soon Biography (Wikipedia)
Get Well Soon is a music and band project of the German singer, songwriter and instrumentalist Konstantin Gropper. He has released six albums and a number of EPs and singles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Prologue
We Are The Roman Empire
Christmas In Adventure Parks
Seneca's Silence
Angry Young Man
Angry Young Man (Pick and Mix Contender)
We Are Free
5 Steps 7 Swords
