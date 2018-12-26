Susan Elizabeth "Suzi" Digby, Lady Eatwell OBE (née Watts; born 1 July 1958) is a British choral conductor and music educator.

Suzi Digby OBE was born in Japan and lived in Hong Kong, Mexico and the Philippines before settling in London and Cambridge. She is an internationally renowned Choral Conductor and Music Educator. She has trail blazed the revival of singing in UK schools and the community over two and a half decades. Digby founded the influential national arts/education organisation The Voices Foundation (the UK's leading primary music education charity). Digby founded and runs the following organisations: Voce Chamber Choir (one of London's finest young chamber choirs); Vocal Futures (nurturing young [16–22] audiences for classical music); Singing4Success (leadership and 'Accelerated Learning' for corporates) and The London Youth Choir (a pyramid of five choirs, ages 8–22, serving all ethnic communities in London's thirty-three boroughs). February 2016 sees the public launch of her professional vocal consort,[citation needed] ORA (commissioning new choral works as 'reflections' of old masterworks). ORA is London-based with residencies planned in the Far East and South America. ORA's debut albums will be released on the Harmonia Mundi label in 2016.