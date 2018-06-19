Alec Andrew Templeton (4 July 1909/10 – 28 March 1963) was a Welsh composer, pianist and satirist.

Templeton was born in Cardiff, Wales. There is some confusion concerning Alec Templeton's year of birth. Most published and Internet biographies give his birth year as 1909, and it was certainly registered in September of that year, but his headstone shows 1910 as his year of birth. Blind from birth and gifted with absolute pitch, he studied at London's Royal Academy of Music, his piano teachers there being Lloyd Powell and Isador Goodman.