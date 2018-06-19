Alec TempletonBorn 4 July 1909. Died 28 March 1963
Alec Templeton
1909-07-04
Alec Templeton Biography (Wikipedia)
Alec Andrew Templeton (4 July 1909/10 – 28 March 1963) was a Welsh composer, pianist and satirist.
Templeton was born in Cardiff, Wales. There is some confusion concerning Alec Templeton's year of birth. Most published and Internet biographies give his birth year as 1909, and it was certainly registered in September of that year, but his headstone shows 1910 as his year of birth. Blind from birth and gifted with absolute pitch, he studied at London's Royal Academy of Music, his piano teachers there being Lloyd Powell and Isador Goodman.
In Rhythm (from Pocket Sized Sonata)
In Rhythm (from Pocket Sized Sonata)
In Rhythm (from Pocket Sized Sonata)
As Brünhilde´s battle cry might be sung by an American crooner
As Brünhilde´s battle cry might be sung by an American crooner
Bach Goes to Town (Prelude and Fugue in Swing)
Bach Goes to Town (Prelude and Fugue in Swing)
Bach Goes to Town (Prelude and Fugue in Swing)
Bach Goes to Town
Bach Goes to Town
Bach Goes to Town
In Rhythm (Pocket Size Sonata)
In Rhythm (Pocket Size Sonata)
In Rhythm (Pocket Size Sonata)
Bach Goes to Town
Bach Goes to Town
Bach Goes to Town
Bach Goes to Town
Bach Goes to Town
Bach Goes to Town
Scherzo Caprice For Oboe And Piano
Scherzo Caprice For Oboe And Piano
Scherzo Caprice For Oboe And Piano
Bach Goes to Town
Bach Goes to Town
Bach Goes to Town
prelude and fugue for piano or harpsichord
Bach goes to town
prelude and fugue for piano or harpsichord
prelude and fugue for piano or harpsichord
Bach Goes To Town - Prelude
Bach Goes To Town - Prelude
Bach Goes To Town - Prelude
Bach Goes to Town
Bach Goes to Town
Bach Goes to Town
Bach Goes to Town
Bach Goes to Town
Bach Goes to Town
Man With New Radio
Man With New Radio
Man With New Radio
Scherzo Caprice
Scherzo Caprice
Scherzo Caprice
