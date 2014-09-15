Chris RichardsonAmerican Idol. Born 19 February 1984
Chris Richardson
1984-02-19
Chris Richardson Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Michael "Chris" Richardson (born February 19, 1984) is an American singer-songwriter who was the fifth-place finalist on the sixth season of American Idol.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pazes Vs Far Away (feat. Chris Richardson & G2)
Lizha James
