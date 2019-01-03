Fleur EastBorn 29 October 1987
Fleur East (born 29 October 1987), also known as Fleur, is an English singer, songwriter, rapper, dancer, and fitness model. She competed on the second series of televised singing competition The X Factor in 2005 as a member of the girl group Addictiv Ladies. In 2012, she then launched a solo career with the record label Strictly Rhythm and released songs with dance musicians including DJ Fresh and Drumsound & Bassline Smith.
East returned to The X Factor as a solo artist in 2014 for its eleventh series, where she placed runner-up. She became the show's first contestant to reach number one on the UK iTunes Store chart during the competition with her performance of "Uptown Funk" (originally by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars). In 2015, she signed to Syco Music and released a full-length album, Love, Sax and Flashbacks.
Favourite Thing
Sax
Breakfast
Serious
Uptown Funk
Play That Sax
Know Your Name
