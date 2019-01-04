RadiokörenFormed 1925
The Swedish Radio Choir is a professional classical choir. It is funded by Sveriges Radio, the public radio broadcasting company of Sweden. The choir consists of 33 singers, currently led by conductor Marc Korovitch. Since 1979 it has been based at the Berwaldhallen in Stockholm.
In 2010 the Swedish Radio Choir was included in Gramophone magazine's special feature article where an international jury was asked to name the world's leading choirs.
Radiokören Tracks
Sakura
Raminta Šerkšnytė
Sakura
Sakura
Last played on
7 chansons, for mixed choir a cappella (1936)
Francis Poulenc
7 chansons, for mixed choir a cappella (1936)
7 chansons, for mixed choir a cappella (1936)
Conductor
Last played on
Varnatt (Spring Night)
Wilhelm Stenhammar
Varnatt (Spring Night)
Varnatt (Spring Night)
Last played on
Uti var hage (In our meadow)
Trad.
Uti var hage (In our meadow)
Uti var hage (In our meadow)
Last played on
Gloria
Lars Edlund
Gloria
Gloria
Performer
Last played on
En gang I bredd med mig (Side by side one day)
Traditional Swedish, David Wikander, Radiokören & Eric Ericson
En gang I bredd med mig (Side by side one day)
En gang I bredd med mig (Side by side one day)
Composer
Last played on
Liturgical Chants
Valentin Silvestrov
Liturgical Chants
Liturgical Chants
Singer
Director
Das Rufen der Seelen (Rakar); Det är en ros utsprungen (Sandstrom)
Katarina Pustinek Rakar, Michael Praetorius, Jan Sandström, Radiokören & Martina Batič
Das Rufen der Seelen (Rakar); Det är en ros utsprungen (Sandstrom)
Das Rufen der Seelen (Rakar); Det är en ros utsprungen (Sandstrom)
Director
Works by Komitas, Gallus and William Hawley
Soghomon Komitas, Jacobus Gallus, William Hawley, Radiokören & Martina Batič
Works by Komitas, Gallus and William Hawley
Works by Komitas, Gallus and William Hawley
Director
Miserere (Komitas); Alma redemptoris mater (Palestrina & Močnik)
Soghomon Komitas, Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, Damijan Močnik, Radiokören & Martina Batič
Miserere (Komitas); Alma redemptoris mater (Palestrina & Močnik)
Miserere (Komitas); Alma redemptoris mater (Palestrina & Močnik)
Director
Three choral songs
Wilhelm Stenhammar
Three choral songs
Three choral songs
Last played on
Sverige
Wilhelm Stenhammar
Sverige
Sverige
Last played on
Tre sbirri... Te Deum (Tosca)
Giacomo Puccini
Tre sbirri... Te Deum (Tosca)
Tre sbirri... Te Deum (Tosca)
Last played on
De nakna tradens sanger (Songs of the Naked Trees) (Op.7)
Lars‐Erik Larsson
De nakna tradens sanger (Songs of the Naked Trees) (Op.7)
De nakna tradens sanger (Songs of the Naked Trees) (Op.7)
Lyricist
Last played on
Symphony No 2 in C minor 'Resurrection'
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No 2 in C minor 'Resurrection'
Symphony No 2 in C minor 'Resurrection'
Last played on
When the night wind howls (Ruddigore)
Arthur Sullivan
When the night wind howls (Ruddigore)
When the night wind howls (Ruddigore)
Last played on
...a riveder le stelle
Ingvar Lidholm
...a riveder le stelle
...a riveder le stelle
Singer
Conductor
In Paradisum
Galina Grigorjeva
In Paradisum
In Paradisum
Conductor
The Bluebird
Charles Villiers Stanford
The Bluebird
The Bluebird
Singer
Conductor
The Drowned Lovers
Judith Bingham
The Drowned Lovers
The Drowned Lovers
Singer
Conductor
How It Thrills Us
Libby Larsen
How It Thrills Us
How It Thrills Us
Conductor
All Shall be Well
Roxanna Panufnik
All Shall be Well
All Shall be Well
Performer
Conductor
Four Songs from 'Lagerkvist Songs' Op 34
Vagn Holmboe
Four Songs from 'Lagerkvist Songs' Op 34
Four Songs from 'Lagerkvist Songs' Op 34
Conductor
De profundis
Ingvar Lidholm
De profundis
De profundis
Conductor
O tysta ensamhet (Oh silent loneliness)
Traditional Swedish, David Wikander, Radiokören & Eric Ericson
O tysta ensamhet (Oh silent loneliness)
O tysta ensamhet (Oh silent loneliness)
Composer
Jag unnar dig anda allt gott (I wish you well)
Traditional Swedish, David Wikander, Radiokören & Eric Ericson
Jag unnar dig anda allt gott (I wish you well)
Jag unnar dig anda allt gott (I wish you well)
Composer
Le Cantique des cantiques (The Song of Songs)
Jean-Yves Daniel-Lesur
Le Cantique des cantiques (The Song of Songs)
Le Cantique des cantiques (The Song of Songs)
Kung Liljekonvalje (King Lily of the Valley)
David Wikander
Kung Liljekonvalje (King Lily of the Valley)
Kung Liljekonvalje (King Lily of the Valley)
April och tystnad (April and Silence)
Sven-David Sandström
April och tystnad (April and Silence)
April och tystnad (April and Silence)
Förvårskväll (An early spring evening)
David Wikander
Förvårskväll (An early spring evening)
Förvårskväll (An early spring evening)
Soupir, 'Trois Poèmes de Stéphane Mallarmé'
Maurice Ravel
Soupir, 'Trois Poèmes de Stéphane Mallarmé'
Soupir, 'Trois Poèmes de Stéphane Mallarmé'
Les fleurs et les arbres
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Les fleurs et les arbres
Les fleurs et les arbres
Author
Calme des nuits
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Calme des nuits
Calme des nuits
Author
Trois Chansons de Charles d'Orléans
Claude Debussy
Trois Chansons de Charles d'Orléans
Trois Chansons de Charles d'Orléans
Author
La vallée des cloches
Maurice Ravel
La vallée des cloches
La vallée des cloches
Folket i Nifelhem (The people of Nifelhem) (1912)
Wilhelm Stenhammar
Folket i Nifelhem (The people of Nifelhem) (1912)
Folket i Nifelhem (The people of Nifelhem) (1912)
Performer
Last played on
Aftonen (evenings) for mixed choir (R.187) (1941)
Hugo Alfvén
Aftonen (evenings) for mixed choir (R.187) (1941)
Aftonen (evenings) for mixed choir (R.187) (1941)
Last played on
Dar sitter en fagel pa liljorna (There is a bird sitting on the lilies)
Traditional Swedish, David Wikander, Radiokören & Eric Ericson
Dar sitter en fagel pa liljorna (There is a bird sitting on the lilies)
Dar sitter en fagel pa liljorna (There is a bird sitting on the lilies)
Composer
Last played on
Lacrimosa (Requiem in D minor, K 626)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Lacrimosa (Requiem in D minor, K 626)
Lacrimosa (Requiem in D minor, K 626)
Last played on
Drommarne [Dreams] - version for orchestra and choir
Adolf Fredrik Lindblad
Drommarne [Dreams] - version for orchestra and choir
Drommarne [Dreams] - version for orchestra and choir
Last played on
Three songs from 'Idyll and Epigram'
August Söderman
Three songs from 'Idyll and Epigram'
Three songs from 'Idyll and Epigram'
Last played on
Rosa rorans bonitatem Op.45
Ludvig Norman
Rosa rorans bonitatem Op.45
Rosa rorans bonitatem Op.45
Last played on
Fyra visor om arstiderna (4 songs about the Seasons)
Sven-Eric Johanson
Fyra visor om arstiderna (4 songs about the Seasons)
Fyra visor om arstiderna (4 songs about the Seasons)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2014: Prom 57: Mahler – Symphony No. 2, 'Resurrection'
Royal Albert Hall
2014-08-29T05:08:00
29
Aug
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 57: Mahler – Symphony No. 2, 'Resurrection'
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2003: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
2003-08-15T05:08:00
15
Aug
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2003: Prom 36
Royal Albert Hall
2003-08-14T05:08:00
14
Aug
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 36
Royal Albert Hall
