Gianandrea Noseda (born 23 April 1964) is an Italian conductor.

Noseda studied piano and composition in Milan. He began conducting studies at age 27. He furthered his conducting studies with Donato Renzetti, Myung-Whun Chung and Valery Gergiev. His professional conducting debut was in 1994 with the Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano Giuseppe Verdi.

In 1994, Noseda won the Cadaqués Orchestra International Conducting Competition and became principal conductor of the Cadaqués Orchestra in the same year. He became principal guest conductor at the Mariinsky Theatre in St Petersburg in 1997. He has also served as principal guest conductor of the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra and artistic director of the Settimane Musicali di Stresa e del Lago Maggiore Festival in Italy. In 2001, he became artistic director of the Stresa Festival in Italy. In 2007, Noseda became Music Director of the Teatro Regio di Torino. Noseda led the Teatro Regio di Torino on its first North American tour in December 2014. In April 2018, Noseda submitted his resignation from the Teatro Regio music directorship.