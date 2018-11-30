DeetronBorn 1978
Deetron
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p033dsz3.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7bf55794-bd9c-4a1e-a3f3-2ad60095c9ee
Deetron Tracks
Sort by
A Simple Design (Deetron remix)
The Juan MacLean
A Simple Design (Deetron remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02brhwm.jpglink
A Simple Design (Deetron remix)
Last played on
Heartwalking (Piano Version)
Deetron
Heartwalking (Piano Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dsz3.jpglink
Heartwalking (Piano Version)
Last played on
Bring U Up (Deetron Edit)
Romanthony
Bring U Up (Deetron Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dsz3.jpglink
Bring U Up (Deetron Edit)
Last played on
Keep On Climbin' (Deetron Remix)
Psychedlic Research Lab
Keep On Climbin' (Deetron Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dsz3.jpglink
Keep On Climbin' (Deetron Remix)
Performer
Last played on
Photon
Deetron
Photon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dsz3.jpglink
Photon
Last played on
Keep On Climbin' (Deetron Remix) - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018
Psychedelic Research Lab
Keep On Climbin' (Deetron Remix) - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dsz3.jpglink
Keep On Climbin' (Deetron Remix) - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018
Last played on
Cry With The Stars (feat. Jamie Lidell)
Deetron
Cry With The Stars (feat. Jamie Lidell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dsz3.jpglink
Cry With The Stars (feat. Jamie Lidell)
Last played on
Choose Me (feat. Steve Spacek)
Deetron
Choose Me (feat. Steve Spacek)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dsz3.jpglink
Choose Me (feat. Steve Spacek)
Last played on
Velocity
Deetron
Velocity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dsz3.jpglink
Velocity
Last played on
Take Me Higher
Deetron
Take Me Higher
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dsz3.jpglink
Take Me Higher
Last played on
Houze (Deetron Extended Mix)
Honey Dijon
Houze (Deetron Extended Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kr4x4.jpglink
Houze (Deetron Extended Mix)
Last played on
Fall Into You (Deetron Remix) (feat. Tamara Dey & Lars Behrenroth)
Tamara Dey
Fall Into You (Deetron Remix) (feat. Tamara Dey & Lars Behrenroth)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dsz3.jpglink
Fall Into You (Deetron Remix) (feat. Tamara Dey & Lars Behrenroth)
Last played on
Starblazer
Deetron
Starblazer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dsz3.jpglink
Starblazer
Last played on
32 Rhythm (feat. Breach)
Deetron
32 Rhythm (feat. Breach)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dsz3.jpglink
32 Rhythm (feat. Breach)
Last played on
Changing Face (Deetron Remix)
Fritz Kalkbrenner
Changing Face (Deetron Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p059gpfc.jpglink
Changing Face (Deetron Remix)
Last played on
Endless
Deetron
Endless
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dsz3.jpglink
Endless
Last played on
The Grand Cruiser
Deetron
The Grand Cruiser
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dsz3.jpglink
The Grand Cruiser
Last played on
Hurricane (Deetron Vocal Remix)
Alex Niggemann
Hurricane (Deetron Vocal Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dsz3.jpglink
Hurricane (Deetron Vocal Remix)
Last played on
Wonder & Amazement (feat. Jeremy Glenn)
Grand Corporation
Wonder & Amazement (feat. Jeremy Glenn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dsz3.jpglink
Wonder & Amazement (feat. Jeremy Glenn)
Last played on
Automation (Deetron Remix)
Jamiroquai
Automation (Deetron Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlyv.jpglink
Automation (Deetron Remix)
Last played on
Hurricane (Deetron Dub remix) (feat. The Shadow Self)
Alex Niggemann
Hurricane (Deetron Dub remix) (feat. The Shadow Self)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dsz3.jpglink
Hurricane (Deetron Dub remix) (feat. The Shadow Self)
Last played on
Mechanolicous (The Martinez Brothers Edit)
Deetron
Mechanolicous (The Martinez Brothers Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dsz3.jpglink
Mechanolicous (The Martinez Brothers Edit)
Last played on
Sorrow (Deetron Remix) (feat. Bon Homme)
Alex Niggemann
Sorrow (Deetron Remix) (feat. Bon Homme)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dsz3.jpglink
Sorrow (Deetron Remix) (feat. Bon Homme)
Last played on
Searching (Deetron Remix) (feat. Jinadu)
Fred Everything
Searching (Deetron Remix) (feat. Jinadu)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dsz3.jpglink
Searching (Deetron Remix) (feat. Jinadu)
Last played on
Soulmakers (Deetron Remix)
Mathias Kaden
Soulmakers (Deetron Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ywnsr.jpglink
Soulmakers (Deetron Remix)
Last played on
M1_2
Deetron
M1_2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dsz3.jpglink
M1_2
Last played on
The Core
Deetron
The Core
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dsz3.jpglink
The Core
Last played on
The Core (Beats Mix)
Deetron
The Core (Beats Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dsz3.jpglink
The Core (Beats Mix)
Last played on
Orange (Original Mix)
Deetron
Orange (Original Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dsz3.jpglink
Orange (Original Mix)
Last played on
I Want You (Deetron Remix)
Huxley
I Want You (Deetron Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7j6.jpglink
I Want You (Deetron Remix)
Last played on
Don't Break My Heart (Deetron Remix)
Tiga
Don't Break My Heart (Deetron Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046qfj3.jpglink
Don't Break My Heart (Deetron Remix)
Last played on
Deetron Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist