Little Texas is an American country music band founded in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1988 by Tim Rushlow (lead and background vocals), Brady Seals (lead and background vocals, keyboards), Del Gray (drums), Porter Howell (lead guitar, background vocals), Dwayne O'Brien (rhythm guitar, lead and background vocals), and Duane Propes (bass guitar, background vocals). Signed to Warner Bros. Records in 1991, Little Texas released its debut album First Time for Everything that year. The album's lead off single, "Some Guys Have All the Love", reached a peak of No. 8 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts. Little Texas continued to produce hit singles throughout the mid-1990s, including the Number One single "My Love" and six more top ten hits. Their debut album earned a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), while 1993's Big Time was certified double platinum and 1994's Kick a Little was certified platinum.

Seals left the band in 1994, and Jeff Huskins replaced him on keyboards. After a Greatest Hits package and a self-titled fourth studio album, the group disbanded in 1997. During the group's hiatus, Seals recorded three solo albums and one as the frontman of Hot Apple Pie, Rushlow recorded one solo album and one as the lead singer of Rushlow, and Howell recorded one as a member of Hilljack. In 2004, the four remaining original members — Gray, Howell, O'Brien, and Propes, along with new lead vocalist Steven Troy — re-established the group, although Troy was quickly omitted from the lineup and Howell assumed the role of lead vocalist. Under the four-piece lineup of Gray, Howell, O'Brien, and Propes, the band has recorded two albums for Montage Music Group: The Very Best of Little Texas: Live and Loud and Missing Years.