Terry Riley
1935-06-24
Terry Riley Biography (Wikipedia)
Terrence Mitchell Riley (born June 24, 1935) is an American composer and performing musician associated with the minimalist school of Western classical music, of which he was a pioneer. His work is deeply influenced by both jazz and Indian classical music, and has utilized innovative tape music techniques and delay systems. He is best known for works such as his 1964 composition In C and 1969 album A Rainbow in Curved Air, both considered landmarks of minimalist music.
Terry Riley Performances & Interviews
1964 - The Rise of Minimalism
Poppy Nogood And The Phantom Band
Poppy Nogood And The Phantom Band
The Lake
The Lake
Garden of Earthly Delights
Garden of Earthly Delights
Rainbow In Curved Air
Rainbow In Curved Air
Across The Lake Of The Ancient World
Across The Lake Of The Ancient World
Celestial Valley
Celestial Valley
Anthem Of The Trinity
Anthem Of The Trinity
Lifespan IV: In The Summer
Lifespan IV: In The Summer
G Song
G Song
In C (excerpt)
In C (excerpt)
The Philosopher's Hand
The Philosopher's Hand
Cells 1-8
Terry Riley In C
Cells 1-8
A Rainbow in Curved Air
A Rainbow in Curved Air
Francesco in Paraiso
Francesco in Paraiso
In The Summer
In The Summer
In C
A Rainbow In Curved Air (Excerpt)
A Rainbow In Curved Air (Excerpt)
In C
In C (pianos)
In C (pianos)
G Song
G Song
Anthem Of The Trinity from Shri Camel
Anthem Of The Trinity from Shri Camel
Persian Surgery Dervishes Performance 1
Persian Surgery Dervishes Performance 1
A Rainbow in Curved Air
A Rainbow in Curved Air
Untitled Organ 1964 -1966
Untitled Organ 1964 -1966
One Earth, One People, One Love (from Sun Rings)
One Earth, One People, One Love (from Sun Rings)
In C (Africa Express)
In C (Africa Express)
In C (excerpt)
In C (excerpt)
Praying Mantis Rag
Praying Mantis Rag
In C (Part One)
In C (Part One)
The Book of Abbeyozzud - Francesco in Paraiso
The Book of Abbeyozzud - Francesco in Paraiso
Sunrise of the Planetary Dream Collector
Sunrise of the Planetary Dream Collector
Persian Surgery Dervishes
Persian Surgery Dervishes
In C Mali (Songlines Awards)
In C Mali (Songlines Awards)
