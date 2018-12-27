Paul Oakenfold
Paul Oakenfold Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Mark Oakenfold (born 30 August 1963), formerly known mononymously as Oakenfold, is an English record producer and trance DJ. He is a three-time Grammy Award and two-time World Music Awards nominee. He was voted the No. 1 DJ in the World twice in 1998 and 1999 by DJ Magazine. Oakenfold has provided over 100 remixes for over 100 artists including U2, Moby, Madonna, Britney Spears, Massive Attack, The Cure, New Order, The Rolling Stones and The Stone Roses.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
- Paul Oakenfold's Goa Mix - Directors commentaryhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01nkg52.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01nkg52.jpg2013-12-28T01:00:00.000ZPaul Oakenfold explains the thinking behind his legendary Goa mix, recorded in 1994https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01nkgbd
Paul Oakenfold's Goa Mix - Directors commentary
Paul Oakenfold Tracks
Starry Eyed Surprise (feat. Shifty Shellshock)
Paul Oakenfold
Starry Eyed Surprise
Paul Oakenfold
Only Us (feat. Little Nikki)
Paul Oakenfold
Munich
Paul Oakenfold
Only Us (Zaa Remix) (feat. Little Nikki)
Paul Oakenfold
Lux Tua (Paul Oakenfold Remix) (feat. Victoria Gydov)
Hibernate
Lost In The Moment
Paul Oakenfold
Waterfall (Nat Monday Remix)
Paul Oakenfold
New Born (Paul Oakenfold's Perfecto Remix)
Muse
Cornfield Chase
Paul Oakenfold
Touch Me (Paul Oakenfold 'Stateside' Mix)
Paul Oakenfold
Southern Sun (Matt Darey Remix)
Paul Oakenfold
Otherside (Future House Mix)
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Planet Rock (Swordfish Mix)
Afrika Bambaataa
Bad Days
Paul Oakenfold
Faster Kill Pussycat (feat. Brittany Murphy)
Paul Oakenfold
Pro>Gen 'Land Of Oz' Mix
The Shamen
Starry Eyed Surprise
Paul Oakenfold
Unfinished Sympathy (Paul Oakenfold Mix)
Massive Attack
Madagascar (Original Mix)
Paul Oakenfold
Ready Steady Go
Paul Oakenfold
Venus (Hypnotic)
Paul Oakenfold
Hypnotic (VIP Dub) (feat. Azealia Banks)
Paul Oakenfold
Faster Kill Pussycat
Paul Oakenfold
You Could Be Happy (Paul Oakenfold's Future House Mix) (feat. Angela McCluskey)
Paul Oakenfold
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1999
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezmbj5
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1999-06-25T05:04:14
25
Jun
1999
Glastonbury: 1999
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Glastonbury: 1990
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edp6v2
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1990-06-22T05:04:14
22
Jun
1990
Glastonbury: 1990
Worthy Farm, Pilton
