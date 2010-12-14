M. NasirBorn 4 July 1957
M. Nasir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1957-07-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7bf16a7c-2317-41aa-893a-f73d67967018
M. Nasir Biography (Wikipedia)
Datuk Mohamad Nasir bin Mohamed (born 4 July 1957), better known by his stage name M. Nasir, is a Singaporean-Malaysian poet, singer-songwriter, composer, producer, actor and film director.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
M. Nasir Tracks
Sort by
O Sokina
M. Nasir
O Sokina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Sokina
Last played on
M. Nasir Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist