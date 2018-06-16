Camisra
Camisra Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Newman, also known as Tall Paul or Camisra, is an English DJ who is best known for the songs "Rock Da House" and "Let Me Show You".
Camisra Tracks
Let Me Show You
Camisra
Let Me Show You
Let Me Show You
Last played on
Let Me Show You (Original Mix)
Camisra
Camisra
Let Me Show You (Original Mix)
Let Me Show You (Original Mix)
Last played on
Let Me Show You (Kissy Klub Version)
Camisra
Camisra
Let Me Show You (Kissy Klub Version)
Let Me Show You (Kissy Klub Version)
Last played on
Let Me Show You (187 Lockdown's Way 2 Go Dub)
Camisra
Camisra
Let Me Show You (187 Lockdown's Way 2 Go Dub)
Let Me Show You (Jonesy Remix)
Camisra
Camisra
Let Me Show You (Jonesy Remix)
Let Me Show You (Jonesy Remix)
Last played on
Let Me Show You (Gareth Wyn Acapella Edit)
Camisra
Camisra
Let Me Show You (Gareth Wyn Acapella Edit)
Let Me Show You (1998)
Camisra
Camisra
Let Me Show You (1998)
Let Me Show You (1998)
Last played on
