Honeytrap are a soft-rock band from Coventry, England, consisting of Dan Danver on guitar and lead vocals, Daniel "Little Dan" White on violin and vocals, Sophie Dodds on bass guitar and vocals, and John Bolton on drums.

In addition, we can say "Prepare something that would attract target's interest — Honeypot — And then wait to be trapped — Honeytrap".

The band have toured widely within England, mostly around the Coventry and London areas. As a duo, the Dans have toured in New York, Spain and Japan, also under the name Honeytrap. They have released several records independently (see Discography below), but since renaming themselves they have been signed to local indie label Tough Love Records. They have released an EP, "The Naked Dancing EP", as well as their debut album, Follies In Great Cities.