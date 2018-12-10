AminaPerformance name of Amina Annabi. Born 5 March 1962
Amina Biography (Wikipedia)
Amina Annabi (Arabic: أمينة العنابي, Amina Al-Annabi) (born 5 March 1962, Carthage, Tunisia) is a French-Tunisian singer-songwriter and actress, most famous for finishing second in the tied 1991 Eurovision Song Contest, held in Rome. Amina finished second after a countback, scoring equal 146 points alongside Carola from Sweden.
Amina Tracks
Shoulda Let You Go (feat. Amina) - Keyshia Cole
Keyshia Cole
Shoulda Let You Go (feat. Amina)
Shoulda Let You Go (feat. Amina)
Ya Rabbe
Amina
Ya Rabbe
Ya Rabbe
Performer
Le Dernier Qui Parle - Amina
Amina
Le Dernier Qui Parle
Le Dernier Qui Parle
Neila
Amina
Neila
Neila
You're My Sunshine
G.V. Prakash Kumar
You're My Sunshine
You're My Sunshine
Exit (Scuba Remix) (feat. Amina) - Dave Pezzner
Dave Pezzner
Exit (Scuba Remix) (feat. Amina)
Exit (Scuba Remix) (feat. Amina)
Betor Bole
Amina
Betor Bole
Betor Bole
Rubban Nache
Amina
Rubban Nache
Rubban Nache
Deoui El Dollard (Tunisia) - Amina
Amina
Deoui El Dollard (Tunisia)
Deoui El Dollard (Tunisia)
Deoui El Dollard - Amina
Amina
Deoui El Dollard
Deoui El Dollard
Parar
Amina
Parar
Parar
