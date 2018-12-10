Amina Annabi (Arabic: أمينة العنابي‎, Amina Al-Annabi) (born 5 March 1962, Carthage, Tunisia) is a French-Tunisian singer-songwriter and actress, most famous for finishing second in the tied 1991 Eurovision Song Contest, held in Rome. Amina finished second after a countback, scoring equal 146 points alongside Carola from Sweden.