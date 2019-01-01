Lightning Jelly is a fictional British pop band formed in the UK in 2017 by BBC Bitesize. The lineup consists of five school friends from Mr Piper’s music class. Guitarist and vocalist Ed, bass player and vocalist Ruby, keyboard and synth player Hasan, saxophonist Asha and drummer Izzy.

Their first single ‘Bang, Bang, Boom, Boom!’ was released on 12th March 2018 to huge applause at the end of term concert. A ten-part behind the scenes series, detailing the composition of their smash hit was made available to stream on BBC Bitesize in 2018. With appearances from Elvis, Beethoven, Bach, Bob Marley and Nina Simone. The series is full of musical insights and shows the struggles of a new band learning to play with each other and compose a hit song.

The band have said they hope their journey will inspire more students to have a go at composing their own songs. Their future plans remain under wraps. The band members all maintain they want to get to writing another super smash hit “after the summer holidays”. When interviewed and asked “how many hits have you got?” Ruby simply replied “Lots”.