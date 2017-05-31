Jeremy FisherBorn 15 December 1976
Jeremy Fisher
1976-12-15
Jeremy Fisher Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeremy Fisher (born Jeremy Binns, December 15, 1976) is a Canadian singer-songwriter. Fisher is based in Ottawa, Ontario, and was previously based on Vancouver Island, B.C., Montreal, Quebec, and in Seattle, Washington, U.S.A.. Fisher's work is heavily influenced by folk and blues music, and his songs feature accompaniment by acoustic guitar, slide guitar and harmonica.
Sleep
Rebecca Clarke
Sleep
Sleep
