Joe Bennett & The SparkletonesFormed 1956. Disbanded 1961
Joe Bennett & The Sparkletones
1956
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sparkletones (sometimes credited as Joe Bennett & the Sparkletones) were an American rock and roll/rockabilly group from Spartanburg, South Carolina.
What a rocket
Black Slacks
Penny Loafers and Bobby Socks
