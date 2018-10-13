William "Will" James Heard (born 26 April 1991) is an English singer and songwriter. In August 2013, he was featured on Klangkarussell's single "Sonnentanz (Sun Don't Shine)" which had peaked at number three on the UK Singles Chart and number eighteen in the Republic of Ireland. In January 2014, he was featured on Australian DJ house group The Aston Shuffle's single "Tear It Down" and had worked with them on their single "Comfortable" previously. Heard has had an active music career since 2011, performing residencies as a singer-songwriter.