Will HeardBorn 26 April 1991
Will Heard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05t69v4.jpg
1991-04-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7bdf8a8a-5512-4716-9062-d837632d1e3e
Will Heard Biography (Wikipedia)
William "Will" James Heard (born 26 April 1991) is an English singer and songwriter. In August 2013, he was featured on Klangkarussell's single "Sonnentanz (Sun Don't Shine)" which had peaked at number three on the UK Singles Chart and number eighteen in the Republic of Ireland. In January 2014, he was featured on Australian DJ house group The Aston Shuffle's single "Tear It Down" and had worked with them on their single "Comfortable" previously. Heard has had an active music career since 2011, performing residencies as a singer-songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Will Heard Tracks
Sort by
Sonnentanz (Sun Don't Shine) (feat. Will Heard)
Klangkarussell
Sonnentanz (Sun Don't Shine) (feat. Will Heard)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n64bg.jpglink
Sonnentanz (Sun Don't Shine) (feat. Will Heard)
Last played on
Rumour Mill (feat. Anne‐Marie & Will Heard)
Rudimental
Rumour Mill (feat. Anne‐Marie & Will Heard)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gzm7p.jpglink
Rumour Mill (feat. Anne‐Marie & Will Heard)
Last played on
La Ritournelle (feat. Will Heard)
Pete Tong
La Ritournelle (feat. Will Heard)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qzzx.jpglink
La Ritournelle (feat. Will Heard)
Last played on
Anywhere (feat. Will Heard)
Dillon Francis
Anywhere (feat. Will Heard)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04kqk4l.jpglink
Anywhere (feat. Will Heard)
Last played on
When You Want To Love (1Xtra Session, 16 Jun 2017) (feat. Will Heard)
Tom Misch
When You Want To Love (1Xtra Session, 16 Jun 2017) (feat. Will Heard)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w3d8.jpglink
When You Want To Love (1Xtra Session, 16 Jun 2017) (feat. Will Heard)
Last played on
Anywhere (GotSome Remix)
Dillon Francis
Anywhere (GotSome Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghnv2.jpglink
Anywhere (GotSome Remix)
Last played on
I Will For Love (Sonny Fodera Remix) (feat. Will Heard)
Rudimental
I Will For Love (Sonny Fodera Remix) (feat. Will Heard)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b9r8v.jpglink
I Will For Love (Sonny Fodera Remix) (feat. Will Heard)
Last played on
When You Want to Love (feat. Will Heard)
Tom Misch
When You Want to Love (feat. Will Heard)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w3d8.jpglink
When You Want to Love (feat. Will Heard)
Last played on
I Better Love You
Will Heard
I Better Love You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sd276.jpglink
I Better Love You
Last played on
Anywhere (feat. Will Heard)
Dillon Francis
Anywhere (feat. Will Heard)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghnv2.jpglink
Anywhere (feat. Will Heard)
Last played on
Beep Me
Will Heard
Beep Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t69wq.jpglink
Beep Me
Last played on
Anywhere (Sleepy Tom Remix) (feat. Will Heard)
Dillon Francis
Anywhere (Sleepy Tom Remix) (feat. Will Heard)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghnv2.jpglink
Anywhere (Sleepy Tom Remix) (feat. Will Heard)
Last played on
Anywhere (A-Trak Remix) (feat. Will Heard)
Dillon Francis
Anywhere (A-Trak Remix) (feat. Will Heard)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghnv2.jpglink
Anywhere (A-Trak Remix) (feat. Will Heard)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Will Heard
Will Heard Links
Back to artist