Mice Parade is an American indie/shoegaze band from New York City, led by percussionist Adam Pierce. Mice Parade's albums were all initially released on Pierce's record label, Bubble Core Records and FatCat Records. "Mice Parade" is an anagram of Pierce's name.

Current band members are Adam Pierce, Doug Scharin (HiM), Dylan Cristy (The Dylan Group), Rob Laakso (Kurt Vile & the Violators), Caroline Lufkin, Dan Lippel (ICE, New Focus Recordings), Josh McKay (Deerhunter, Macha), and Gunnar Örn Tynes (múm).

Their most recent album, Candela, was released on January 29, 2013. Allmusic noted that it "presented Pierce's eclectic, often globe-trotting influences in some of his most accessible songs yet".

In December 2017, the band updated on their Facebook page that they are working on an album, have finished several new songs and are looking to return in full form in 2018.