The Regals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7bda718d-f2b7-41f5-9715-c80d9e394fa4
The Regals Tracks
Sort by
Got The Water Boiling
The Regals
Got The Water Boiling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Got The Water Boiling
Last played on
You’re Sure Taking Care of Me
The Regals
You’re Sure Taking Care of Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Regals Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist