Cyndi Lauper Biography (Wikipedia)
Cynthia Ann Stephanie Lauper (born June 22, 1953) is an American singer, songwriter, actress and LGBT rights activist. Her career has spanned over 40 years. Her album She's So Unusual (1983) was the first debut album by a female artist to achieve four top-five hits on the Billboard Hot 100—"Girls Just Want to Have Fun," "Time After Time," "She Bop," and "All Through the Night"—and earned Lauper the Best New Artist award at the 27th Grammy Awards in 1985. Her success continued with the soundtrack for the motion picture The Goonies and her second record True Colors (1986). This album included the number one single "True Colors" and "Change of Heart," which peaked at number three.
Since 1989, Lauper has released nine studio albums and participated in many other projects. In 2010, Memphis Blues, became Billboard's most successful blues album of the year, remaining at number one on the Billboard Blues Albums chart for 13 consecutive weeks. In 2013, Lauper won the Tony Award for best original score for composing the Broadway musical Kinky Boots, making her the first woman to win the category by herself. The musical was awarded five other Tonys including Tony Award for Best New Musical. In 2014, Lauper was awarded the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album for the cast recording. In 2016, the West End production won Best New Musical at the Olivier Awards
Cyndi Lauper: "What about Big Mama Thornton… without her, you would have never heard Elvis singing Hound Dog!"
Cyndi Lauper: “What about Big Mama Thornton… without her, you would have never heard Elvis singing Hound Dog!”
Cyndi Lauper: "It made me feel like I'd rather be a singer any day than a Queen who still had to wash clothing!"
Cyndi Lauper: "It made me feel like I’d rather be a singer any day than a Queen who still had to wash clothing!"
Cyndi on Glasto: "I had to do a tour to prove myself first"
Cyndi on Glasto: "I had to do a tour to prove myself first"
Cyndi Lauper is inducted in to the Singers' Hall of Fame
Cyndi Lauper is inducted in to the Singers' Hall of Fame
Girls Just Want To Have Fun
Time After Time
True Colors
