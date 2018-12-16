I Am Kloot were an English rock band, formed in Manchester in 1999. The band was composed of vocalist/guitarist John Bramwell, bassist Peter Jobson and drummer Andy Hargreaves.

The band released six studio albums, and were nominated for the Mercury Prize in 2010 for the album Sky at Night. They split up in 2016, with Bramwell concentrating on a solo career.

The band name was shrouded in secrecy for the majority of the band's existence, with Bramwell stating in 2013 that the band "never said and we never will" confirm the origin of the name and joked that "If I told you, I'd have to kill you". Jobson later claimed that the name I Am Kloot was inspired by the Alan J. Pakula film Klute, and also that "I Am Kloot is a left handed card game made famous in the diaries of Jerome K. Jerome" – the rules of which are expounded in Jerome’s "Three Men on the Bummel".