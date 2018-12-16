I Am Kloot Biography (Wikipedia)
I Am Kloot were an English rock band, formed in Manchester in 1999. The band was composed of vocalist/guitarist John Bramwell, bassist Peter Jobson and drummer Andy Hargreaves.
The band released six studio albums, and were nominated for the Mercury Prize in 2010 for the album Sky at Night. They split up in 2016, with Bramwell concentrating on a solo career.
The band name was shrouded in secrecy for the majority of the band's existence, with Bramwell stating in 2013 that the band "never said and we never will" confirm the origin of the name and joked that "If I told you, I'd have to kill you". Jobson later claimed that the name I Am Kloot was inspired by the Alan J. Pakula film Klute, and also that "I Am Kloot is a left handed card game made famous in the diaries of Jerome K. Jerome" – the rules of which are expounded in Jerome’s "Three Men on the Bummel".
- I Am Kloot speak to Jo Whiley at Abbey Roadhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p014z0sn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p014z0sn.jpg2013-02-11T21:46:00.000ZManchester three-piece I Am Kloot speak to Jo Whiley at Abbey Road Studios.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p014z0tq
I Am Kloot speak to Jo Whiley at Abbey Road
I Am Kloot Tracks
Sort by
Northern Skies
Proof
No Fear of Falling
Over My Shoulder
Proof
Proof (Album Version)
No Direction Home
Some Better Day
The Same Deep Water as Me
Life in a Day
Radiation
Proof - BBC Session 05/02/02004
Fingerprints
Past BBC Events
6 Music at Latitude: 2013
Glastonbury: 2013
12 Hours to Please Me
Glastonbury: 2011
I Am Kloot Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Turin Brakes Live Session
-
Turin Brakes - Underdog
-
Turin Brakes - Life Forms
-
Turin Brakes backstage at Lakefest
-
'For two years, I couldn't listen to any music' - Shappi Khorsandi
-
Elbow
-
"We found a faster, easier way of working" Guy Garvey on Elbow's fresh start
-
Elbow front-man Guy Garvey talks to Jo about their band's new album and tour.
-
Elbow chat to Radcliffe and Maconie
-
Guy Garvey in conversation with Simon Mayo