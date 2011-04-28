Royal BangsFormed 2005
Royal Bangs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br1l1.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7bd85185-ab3e-4309-9dc3-19d23bb3cdda
Royal Bangs Biography (Wikipedia)
Royal Bangs are an indie rock group from Knoxville, Tennessee. The band is composed of drummer Chris Rusk, singer and multi-instrumentalist Ryan Schaefer, and guitarist Sam Stratton.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Royal Bangs Tracks
Sort by
Fireball
Royal Bangs
Fireball
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1l1.jpglink
Fireball
Last played on
Broke Calculator
Royal Bangs
Broke Calculator
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1l1.jpglink
Broke Calculator
Last played on
War Bells
Royal Bangs
War Bells
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1l1.jpglink
War Bells
Last played on
War Years
Royal Bangs
War Years
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1l1.jpglink
War Years
Last played on
Posion Control
Royal Bangs
Posion Control
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1l1.jpglink
Posion Control
Last played on
Handcuff Killa
Royal Bangs
Handcuff Killa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1l1.jpglink
Handcuff Killa
Last played on
Royal Bangs Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist