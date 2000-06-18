Diane Dufresne, CM CQ (born 30 September 1944) is a French Canadian singer and painter, and is known for singing a large repertoire of popular Quebec songs.

Dufresne was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. She lived in Paris from 1965 to 1967 where she studied voice with Jean Lumière and dramatic art with Françoise Rosay. While there, she performed in noted boîtes à chansons such as l'Écluse, l'Échelle de Jacob, and le Caveau de la Bolée.

On her return to Montreal, she began a collaboration with composer François Cousineau, and lyricist Luc Plamondon.