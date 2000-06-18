Diane DufresneBorn 30 September 1944
Diane Dufresne
Diane Dufresne, CM CQ (born 30 September 1944) is a French Canadian singer and painter, and is known for singing a large repertoire of popular Quebec songs.
Dufresne was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. She lived in Paris from 1965 to 1967 where she studied voice with Jean Lumière and dramatic art with Françoise Rosay. While there, she performed in noted boîtes à chansons such as l'Écluse, l'Échelle de Jacob, and le Caveau de la Bolée.
On her return to Montreal, she began a collaboration with composer François Cousineau, and lyricist Luc Plamondon.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
