Compton’s Most WantedFormed 1987
Compton’s Most Wanted
1987
Compton's Most Wanted Biography
Compton's Most Wanted (C.M.W.) was an American gangsta rap group and part of the early West Coast hip hop scene. The leaders of the group are MC Eiht and Tha Chill.
