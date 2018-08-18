Yuri Torchinsky
Yuri Torchinsky Tracks
The Shape of Water (2017) - Suite
Alexandre Desplat
Conductor
Adams Family Values (1993) - Tango
Marc Shaiman
Conductor
The Gadfly Suite, Op 97a (No 6, Galop)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Penn of Pennsylvania Suite
William Alwyn
Edgar (Act 3: Prelude)
Giacomo Puccini
The Brandenburgers in Bohemia (Act 1: Ballet)
Bedrich Smetana
The Golden River Suite (The King; The Golden River)
BBC Philharmonic
Suite from 'Last Holiday'
Francis Chagrin
