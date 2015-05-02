John GreavesBorn 23 January 1950
John Greaves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1950-01-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7bd43b80-65bd-4ae0-a1f0-fd65fb005853
John Greaves Biography (Wikipedia)
John Greaves (born 23 February 1950) is a British bass guitarist and composer, best known as a member of Henry Cow and his collaborative albums with Peter Blegvad. He was also a member of National Health and Soft Heap, and has recorded several solo albums, including Accident (1982), Parrot Fashions (1984), The Caretaker (2001) and Greaves Verlaine (2008).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Greaves Tracks
Sort by
The Trouble With Happiness
John Greaves
The Trouble With Happiness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Trouble With Happiness
Last played on
The Green Fuse
John Greaves
The Green Fuse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Green Fuse
Last played on
John Greaves Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist