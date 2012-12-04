Jean-François Le SueurBorn 15 February 1760. Died 6 October 1837
1760-02-15
Jean-François Le Sueur (more commonly Lesueur;) (15 February 1760 – 6 October 1837) was a French composer, best known for his oratorios and operas.
Oratorios for the Coronations of the Sovereign Princess of Christendom - Opening March
Oratorios for the Coronations of the Sovereign Princess of Christendom - Opening March
