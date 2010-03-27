The NovaksFormed 2002
The Novaks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7bd0905e-0823-4ffa-81b1-162f69f275f7
The Novaks Tracks
Sort by
Cold And Lonely
The Novaks
Cold And Lonely
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cold And Lonely
Last played on
I'll Give You A Ring
The Novaks
I'll Give You A Ring
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Give You A Ring
Last played on
The Novaks Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist