Arthur HoneggerBorn 10 March 1892. Died 27 November 1955
Arthur Honegger Biography (BBC)
French-born of German-Swiss parentage, Arthur Honegger retained Swiss nationality and studied in Zürich before moving to Paris, where he studied at the Conservatoire and fell under the influence of Satie.
Although he became one of the iconoclastic group of composers known as Les Six, he was the first to break away and compose music in a more serious mould than the flippant, jazz-tinged concoctions of his contemporaries: thus the first successes of his maturity were the 'mimed symphony' Horace Victorieux and the 'symphonic psalm' Le Roi David (both first performed in 1921).
He wrote much dramatic music - not only operas and ballets, but also incidental music for radio, theatre and film. Despite being one of the most significant composers of his generation, much of his music has faded from the repertory since his death in 1955, following a debilitating heart attack eight years earlier; his most-performed work today is the 'symphonic movement' Pacific 231, an effective musical depiction of a locomotive, which hides a deeper symphonic thought beneath its surface orchestral mastery.
Featured Works
Arthur Honegger Tracks
Sarabande
Pacific 231
Pastorale d'ete
Pastorale d'Ete
Pastorale dEte
Pastorale d'ete
Pacific 231, H 53
Napoleon (1927): Theme / Les Mendiants de la Gloire
Pastorale d'Eté
Prelude and Fugue in C major BWV 545
Symphony No.2 in D for strings and trumpet
Pacific 231 (Mouvement symphonique No.1)
Sonatina
Concerto for cello and orchestra
Le Roi David - Symphonic Psalm, Part 3
Petit cours de morale
Petite suite
Pastorale d'ete
Pacific 231 - mouvement symphonique no. 1
Symphony No.3 'Symphonie Liturgique'
L'Aiglon (Act 4; Act 5)
L'Aiglon (Act 3, Sc 1)
Prelude, fugue & postlude
Souvénir de Chopin
Symphony no. 2 for strings, with trumpet ad lib.
