Last WordsAustralian punk band. Formed 1977. Disbanded 1980
Last Words
1977
Last Words Biography (Wikipedia)
The Last Words were an Australian punk rock group formed in 1977 by mainstays Malcolm Baxter on lead vocals (briefly also on drums), and his song writing partner, Andy Groome on guitar (briefly on bass guitar). Their debut single, "Animal World" (March 1978), was released on their own label, Remand Records. A self-titled album appeared in December 1980 but the group disbanded in the following year.
Last Words Tracks
Animal World
Last Words
Animal World
Animal World
Last Words Links
