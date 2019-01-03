The UpsettersLee Perry's reggae house band. Formed 1968. Disbanded 1986
The Upsetters
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p061cpwn.jpg
1968
The Upsetters Biography (Wikipedia)
The Upsetters was the name given to the house band for Jamaican reggae producer Lee "Scratch" Perry. The name of the band comes from Perry's nickname of Upsetter, after his song "I Am The Upsetter", a musical dismissal of his former boss Coxsone Dodd.
The Upsetters Tracks
Return Of Django
The Upsetters
Return Of Django
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hxz1n.jpglink
Return Of Django
Last played on
Dollar In The Teeth
The Upsetters
Dollar In The Teeth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cpxg.jpglink
Dollar In The Teeth
Last played on
No Peace Dub
The Upsetters
No Peace Dub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cpxg.jpglink
No Peace Dub
Last played on
Soulful I
The Upsetters
Soulful I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cpxg.jpglink
Soulful I
Last played on
Tidal Wave
The Upsetters
Tidal Wave
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cpxg.jpglink
Tidal Wave
Last played on
Revolution Dub
The Upsetters
Revolution Dub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cpxg.jpglink
Revolution Dub
Last played on
Vampire
The Upsetters
Vampire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cpxg.jpglink
Vampire
Last played on
Bad Tooth
The Upsetters
Bad Tooth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cpxg.jpglink
Bad Tooth
Last played on
High Plains Drifter
The Upsetters
High Plains Drifter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cpxg.jpglink
High Plains Drifter
Last played on
Kuchy Skank
The Upsetters
Kuchy Skank
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cpxg.jpglink
Kuchy Skank
Last played on
Freak Out Skank
The Upsetters
Freak Out Skank
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cpxg.jpglink
Freak Out Skank
Last played on
Chase The Devil
Max Romeo
Chase The Devil
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qcpf.jpglink
Chase The Devil
Last played on
Mule Train
The Upsetters
Mule Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cpxg.jpglink
Mule Train
Last played on
Capo
The Upsetters
Capo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cpxg.jpglink
Capo
Last played on
Chase the Devil
Max Romeo
Chase the Devil
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qcpf.jpglink
Chase the Devil
Last played on
Jungle Lion
The Upsetters
Jungle Lion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cpxg.jpglink
Jungle Lion
Last played on
Cold Weather
The Upsetters
Cold Weather
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cpxg.jpglink
Cold Weather
Last played on
Dub In Time
The Upsetters
Dub In Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cpxg.jpglink
Dub In Time
Last played on
The Dentis'
The Upsetters
The Dentis'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cpxg.jpglink
The Dentis'
Last played on
