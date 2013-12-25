D-Tek
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7bcf4e18-5e53-4e4b-ae56-5d541731cbd3
D-Tek Tracks
Sort by
Drop The Rock
D-Tek
Drop The Rock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drop The Rock
Last played on
No One Really Knows
D-Tek
No One Really Knows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No One Really Knows
Last played on
D-Tek Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist