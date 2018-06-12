Louis Kaufman (May 10, 1905 – February 9, 1994) was an American violinist and possibly the most recorded musical artist of the 20th century[citation needed]. He played on the soundtrack of as many as 500 movies and made over 100 musical recordings. He is also credited with reviving the music of Antonio Vivaldi with his recording of The Four Seasons in 1947, which won the Grand Prix du Disque in 1950, was elected to the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2002, and in 2003 was selected for the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry.