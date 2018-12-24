Irene Kelley
Irene Kelley Biography (Wikipedia)
Irene Kelley is an American country and bluegrass musician. As a songwriter, she has written for Ricky Skaggs, Alan Jackson, Loretta Lynn, and the Osborne Brothers.
Irene Kelley Tracks
Happy Birthday Little Baby Jesus
Something About A Train Sound
O Mexico
Up In Those Blue Ridge Mountains
Johnson's Hardware Store
Before You Call Me Home
Leanin On The Good Times
These Hills
Carolina Wind
You Don't Run Across My Mind
T-Tiny, B-Baby
Garden of Dreams
Pennsylvania Coal
Things We Never Did
Big Girl Now
Better With Time
Angels Around Her
Feels Like Home
Rock A Bye Rain
Patches & Britches
The Toy Maker's Dream
100 Times Around The Moon
Comin' Back From The Moon
