Guillemette Laurens (born November 6, 1957 in Fontainebleau, France) is a French operatic mezzo-soprano.

Guillemette trained at the Academy of Toulouse and debuted as Baba in The Rake's Progress at Salle Favart. She took part in the premiere recording of Lully's Atys conducted by William Christie. She is a highly respected singer of Baroque music, both as a soprano and a mezzo-soprano. She has made notable recordings of Monteverdi operas.