Guillemette Laurens (born November 6, 1957 in Fontainebleau, France) is a French operatic mezzo-soprano.
Guillemette trained at the Academy of Toulouse and debuted as Baba in The Rake's Progress at Salle Favart. She took part in the premiere recording of Lully's Atys conducted by William Christie. She is a highly respected singer of Baroque music, both as a soprano and a mezzo-soprano. She has made notable recordings of Monteverdi operas.
Guillemette Laurens Tracks
WHEN I AM LAID IN EARTH (DIDO & AENEAS)
Henry Purcell
Amadis (Chaconne)
Jean‐Baptiste Lully
Enfin, il est en ma puissance
Jean‐Baptiste Lully
Pur ti miro, pur ti gotto - L' Incoronazione di Poppea
Claudio Monteverdi
Armide - Act 2 scenes 4-5 (feat. La Chapelle Royale, Philippe Herreweghe, Noémi Rime, Guillemette Laurens, Collegium Vocale Gent & Véronique Gens)
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Platee - Act 3 Scene 6, "Voici l'instant de terminer le feinte" (feat. Vincent Le Texier, Guy de Mey, Gilles Ragon, Guillemette Laurens, Bernard Deletré, Ensemble Vocal Françoise Herr, Les Musiciens du Louvre & Marc Minkowski)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Past BBC Events
Proms 1996: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
1996-08-08T04:55:07
8
Aug
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
